Crime

5 men charged with trafficking contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Calgary police seize $140,000 worth of contraband cigarettes after an investigation in the downtown core. View image in full screen
Calgary police seize $140,000 worth of contraband cigarettes after an investigation in the downtown core. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Police have charged five people connected with the trafficking of contraband cigarettes in downtown Calgary after a weeks-long investigation resulting in $140,000 worth of cigarettes being seized.

Police say between March 31 and May 16, the District Operations Team investigated five individuals believed to be selling contraband cigarettes in the 800 block of Third Street S.E.

Search warrants were executed on several of the suspects’ residences, a vehicle and storage locker, with additional searches then being completed on more lockers.

On May 16, police arrested four of the suspects and seized a variety of contraband:

  • 367 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth approximately $55,050
  • 153 packs of contraband cigarettes worth approximately $3,060
  • $3,747 in cash
  • brass knuckles

Between May 16 and May 28, police launched another investigation into a fifth individual. On May 28, the suspect was arrested and search warrants were executed at four different locations across Calgary, resulting in more items being seized:

  • 341 cartons of contraband cigarettes worth approximately $51,150
  • 1,837 packs of contraband cigarettes worth approximately $27,555
  • $902 in cash
  • BB gun
  • five grams of methamphetamine
Cigarettes, and cash were among the items seized by Calgary police in an investigation into the trafficking of contraband cigarettes. View image in full screen
Cigarettes, and cash were among the items seized by Calgary police in an investigation into the trafficking of contraband cigarettes. Calgary Police Service

“Disruption of criminal activity in our downtown is critical to ensuring our public spaces remain enjoyable for all residents and visitors,” Insp. Jason Bobrowich said in a news release. “While some may say cigarettes bring no harm, the trafficking in any contraband or illicit substance attracts additional crime and social disorder.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Everyone has the right to enjoy our downtown spaces free from fear of criminal activity.”

The five men are each facing multiple charges, including trafficking in contraband tobacco and fraud over $5,000.

