Campaigning in Saskatoon for upcoming municipal election starts Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Candidates for Saskatoon’s upcoming Nov. 13 municipal election can start their campaign period Saturday.

The election day will see Saskatoon residents vote for one mayor and 10 city councillors (one for each ward), as well as 10 school board trustees for the Saskatoon Public School Board and seven for the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

1:30 Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces he won’t be running in upcoming election

Looking at city council, at least four fresh faces will grace the chambers with Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough, Ward 3’s David Kirton, Ward 8’s Serina Gersher and mayor Charlie Clark all saying they won’t be looking for re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Saskatoon is partnering up with Elections Saskatchewan to create a voters list and support a modernized and secure civic election.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

May is Voter Registration Month in Saskatchewan and the city said residents can update their voter information on the Elections Saskatchewan website.

“Saskatoon has not used a voters list since 1988,” says Shellie Bryant, returning officer for the 2024 Civic Election.

Bryant said this partnership will create a faster voting experience at the polls.

1:27 Saskatoon rolls out election modernization strategy for 2024 municipal election

The city said Bryant will collect voter registration data at the end of May from Elections Saskatchewan to create Saskatoon’s municipal voter registry.

In July, eligible voters will be able to register and update information until mid-October on the city’s Elections Saskatoon page.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can register to vote if they meet the following criteria by Nov. 13, 2024: