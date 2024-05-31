Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Campaigning in Saskatoon for upcoming municipal election starts Saturday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 3:41 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon City Hall coat of arms. View image in full screen
The campaign period for the municipal election in Saskatoon begins Saturday. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Candidates for Saskatoon’s upcoming Nov. 13 municipal election can start their campaign period Saturday.

The election day will see Saskatoon residents vote for one mayor and 10 city councillors (one for each ward), as well as 10 school board trustees for the Saskatoon Public School Board and seven for the Greater Saskatoon Catholic School Board.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces he won’t be running in upcoming election'
Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark announces he won’t be running in upcoming election

Looking at city council, at least four fresh faces will grace the chambers with Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough, Ward 3’s David Kirton, Ward 8’s Serina Gersher and mayor Charlie Clark all saying they won’t be looking for re-election.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Saskatoon is partnering up with Elections Saskatchewan to create a voters list and support a modernized and secure civic election.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

May is Voter Registration Month in Saskatchewan and the city said residents can update their voter information on the Elections Saskatchewan website.

“Saskatoon has not used a voters list since 1988,” says Shellie Bryant, returning officer for the 2024 Civic Election.

Bryant said this partnership will create a faster voting experience at the polls.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon rolls out election modernization strategy for 2024 municipal election'
Saskatoon rolls out election modernization strategy for 2024 municipal election
Trending Now

The city said Bryant will collect voter registration data at the end of May from Elections Saskatchewan to create Saskatoon’s municipal voter registry.

In July, eligible voters will be able to register and update information until mid-October on the city’s Elections Saskatoon page.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents can register to vote if they meet the following criteria by Nov. 13, 2024:

  • You are a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years of age
  • You have resided in Saskatchewan for at least six consecutive months
  • You are a resident of Saskatoon or have owned assessable land within Saskatoon for at least three consecutive months

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices