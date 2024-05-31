Prison staff seize $312K worth of contraband at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Federal prison officials seized over $312,000 worth of contraband over the past month at Warkworth Institution in Campbellford, Ont.

According to the Correctional Service Canada, between April 26 and May 20, staff members at the medium-security level federal prison seized contraband with an estimated value of $312,365.

Among the items seized were tobacco, marijuana, shatter (cannabis concentrate), crystal methamphetamine, edged weapons and a cellphone.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering the prison located in the municipality of Trent Hills, 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough. They include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The last public report of contraband seized at the prison was in February when officials say a drone was used to drop items onto prison grounds.

“CSC has heightened measures to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” CSC stated. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.”

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to the security of visitors, inmates and staff members. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.