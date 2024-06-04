Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Major warm-up for first week of June

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted June 4, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
A ridge of high pressure brings a big warm-up to the Okanagan through the first week of June. View image in full screen
A ridge of high pressure will bring a big warm-up to the Okanagan through the first week of June. SkyTracker Weather
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan forecast this week will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens on Tuesday afternoon despite a chance of showers throughout the day.

Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday, along with 20-degree heat in the afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will build in to finish the first week of June, with daytime highs in the mid-20s on Thursday and upper 20s on Friday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The first 30-degree heat of 2024 may happen this weekend. Sunshine will dominate on Saturday before the ridge breaks down, with a chance of showers on Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
Trending Now

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices