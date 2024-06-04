Okanagan weather: Major warm-up for first week of June

The Okanagan forecast this week will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper teens on Tuesday afternoon despite a chance of showers throughout the day.
Mostly sunny skies will return on Wednesday, along with 20-degree heat in the afternoon.
A ridge of high pressure will build in to finish the first week of June, with daytime highs in the mid-20s on Thursday and upper 20s on Friday.
The first 30-degree heat of 2024 may happen this weekend. Sunshine will dominate on Saturday before the ridge breaks down, with a chance of showers on Sunday.
