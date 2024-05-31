Doege leads young Elks lineup for pre-season finale against BC Lions

Friday night will be the final test for many of the 61 players dressed for the Edmonton Elks to make an impression on the coaching staff before final cuts are due on Saturday.

The Elks will take a young lineup to Vancouver Friday for the pre-season finale against the B.C. Lions from B.C. Place Stadium.

Over 25 regulars will sit out Friday’s game for the Elks. Quarterback Jarret Doege, fullback Tanner Green, receivers Dillon Mitchell and Gavin Cobb, along with offensive lineman Philip Grahovac and safety Marloshawn Franklin, are the only players in Friday’s lineup who started games for the Elks in 2023.

Doege will start at quarterback for the Elks. He made one start and three appearances in 2023, throwing for 587 yards with four touchdown passes and four interceptions. Last week, Doege played the fourth quarter and went 5 of 7 for 56 yards in the Elks 28-27 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Doege feels last week’s performance has given him some confidence heading into Friday’s pre-season clash with the Lions.

“Last week I feel has been my best week,” Doege said. “I ended camp with a 77 per cent completion percentage so I’m happy about that. I’m feeling confident and ready to go play an actual game against somebody else.”

Elks QB Jarret Doege speaks about getting the start in the pre-season finale on the road against the B.C. Lions and level of confidence after throwing for 56 yards in the fourth quarter against the Riders last week

The Elks will face a Lions squad who will play their starters for the first half led by last season’s leading passer Vernon Adams Jr.

Head coach Chris Jones says it will be a good test for his young lineup one day before final roster cuts.

“It’s meant be an evaluation, it’s a pre-season game,” Jones said. “We’ve got some very talented guys here and some guys here that we feel like we do have some traits that are necessary to be a pro football player. Now, it’s a matter of putting them out there against a good B.C. team so it’s going to be a really good test.”

Elks head coach Chris Jones on the test for a young group of who will take on a veteran group of B.C. Lions on Friday night to officially end training camp

As far as battles to watch on Friday, there might be room to start a second Canadian receiver in the starting lineup.

Both Gavin Cobb and Hergy Mayala are coming off strong performances against the Riders, with Cobb recording 63 yards and Mayala 90 yards.

On defense, defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche, linebacker Leon O’Neal Jr., and defensive back Devodric Bynum will look to cement starting positions with the regular season over a week away.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Jarret Doege

Running back: Camerun Peoples Fulback: Tanner Green

Offensive line: Tairiq Stewart, Jaxon Morkin, Philip Grohovac, Hunter Steward, Shane Richards

Receivers: Dillon Mitchell, Gavin Cobb, Hergy Mayala, Jerminic Smith, Malik Flowers

Defence

Defensive line: Joseph Jackson, Robert Nkemdichie, Randy Charlton, Eric Black

Linebackers: Nick Anderson, Reynard Ellis, Leon O’Neal Jr.

Defensive backs: Kishawn Walker, Kordell Jackson, Marloshawn Franklin, Devodric Bynum, Kyle Cass

You can hear Friday’s pre-season finale between the Elks and Lions on CISN Country 103.9 FM starting with Countdown to Kick-off with Courtney Theriault at 6:30 p.m.

The opening kick-off from B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver will be at 8 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Hear analysis from former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.