LRT construction means changes to Edmonton Elks Park and Ride

LRT construction will mean some slight modifications to the Edmonton Elks Park & Ride free transit offering.

The program, which started May 25 this year, gives free transit rides to anyone with a game-day Elks ticket. It’s valid from two hours before every home game to two hours after.

Game-day Elks tickets can be used as fare for Park & Ride service, regular bus and LRT service.

This year, the Valley Line LRT has prompted some changes to Park & Ride. At the Davies Station (75th Street, south of Wagner Road), bus Park & Ride service has been replaced with the Valley Line LRT southeast at the Davies Station. Fans can still park for free at Davies Transit Centre, but will take the LRT to Churchill Station and transfer to the Capital Line and take that train to Stadium Station, rather than take a bus.

Additionally, the Park & Ride lot at Lewis Farms (1021 Webber Greens Dr.) has limited parking because of Valley Line West LRT construction.

Park & Ride buses operate from:

Eaux Claires lot (97th Street and 257th Street)

Lewis Farms Transit Centre

NAIT Lots A, B and D (109th Street and 118th Avenue) NOTE: Parking is $6 here

Nakî Transit Centre (St. Albert): 15520 Campbell Road

Park & Ride buses start running 90 minutes before game time.

Routes 2 and 101 can take riders to the Stadium Transit Centre. Route 3 will use a temporary stop near Commonwealth Stadium on 86th Street/112th Avenue, as this route detours from Stadium Transit Centre on Edmonton Elks home game days.

LRT to Elks games

The Capital Line LRT stops at Stadium Station, which is close to Commonwealth Stadium.

Capital Line trains run at regular service frequency on Elks home game days.

Other ways to get to Commonwealth Stadium

You could bike. There’s a supervised bike parking lot at the northeast corner of Clarke Stadium. Look for signs.

You could drive. However, there are parking restrictions in neighbourhoods around the stadium on game days. Only residents with valid parking permits can park on the streets included in the parking restriction areas.