Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Edmonton Transit, Commonwealth Stadium prepare for big soccer crowd

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 7:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Alphonso Davies prepares for World Cup qualifying matches in Edmonton' Alphonso Davies prepares for World Cup qualifying matches in Edmonton
WATCH (Nov. 10): Edmonton could be part of Canadian soccer history. A pair of wins at Commonwealth Stadium will go a long way towards the Canadian men's national soccer team securing a World Cup spot for only the second time. As Slav Kornik reports, the team's biggest star, local product Alphonso Davies, is embracing the opportunity.

Friday evening at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton will be significant for several reasons.

Alphonso Davies, the 21-year-old Bayern Munich star will be playing in his home city for the first time as a member of Canada’s national men’s soccer team.

Read more: Alphonso Davies returns home to Edmonton to lead Canada closer to World Cup berth

And, for the first time in a long time, Commonwealth will be packed. More than 45,000 fans are expected in the stadium for each game of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Team Canada will host Costa Rica at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12 and Mexico on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Click to play video: 'FIFA World Cup qualifier games set to take place in Edmonton in November' FIFA World Cup qualifier games set to take place in Edmonton in November
FIFA World Cup qualifier games set to take place in Edmonton in November – Nov 4, 2021

Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. but doors will open two hours earlier. Proof of vaccination and pre-screening of all fans will start at 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

For those taking transit, there will be park-and-ride services at six locations across the city. A $6 to-and-from special event fare will be offered starting at 5:30 p.m.

LRT service will be running at full capacity.

“There will be trains running every five minutes in both directions,” said Gary Lamont, general supervisor of special events for Edmonton Transit. “We’re going to put on a full park and ride in six locations.”

“Masks are still mandatory on all transit,” Lamont added.

Park-and-ride buses will be using both front and rear bus doors to pick up passengers more efficiently after the game.

Read more: World Cup qualifying games being played in Edmonton: ‘Come be a part of history’

City officials urge fans to arrive early and plan ahead.

“Right now there aren’t any capacity limits on Edmonton Transit,” Lamont said.

“We’re anticipating it could be very, very busy. There’s a big crowd coming to the stadium — a crowd we haven’t seen in quite some time.”

“The stadium will have to have proof of vaccination. We certainly are encouraging people to get on our park and ride as soon as they can.”

Story continues below advertisement

Team Canada currently sits third in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying standings, with the top three teams earning an automatic berth into the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament. A pair of wins in Edmonton will put Canada in an outstanding position to qualify for its first World Cup since 1986.

Click to play video: 'Canada men’s soccer comes to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers' Canada men’s soccer comes to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers
Canada men’s soccer comes to Edmonton for World Cup qualifiers – Oct 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagSoccer tagTeam Canada tagEdmonton transit tagvaccine passport tagProof of vaccination tagCommonwealth Stadium tagAlphonso Davies tagScreening tagPark And Ride tagRestrictions Exemption Program tagedmonton public transit tagWorld Cup qualifier tagREP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers