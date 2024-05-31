B.C. government to provide ‘preparedness’ update for coming summer heat

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. government officials are holding a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on its work in preparation for the coming summer months and inevitable heat.

Global News will be holding a livestream of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., in this article.

It is anticipated Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Energy Josie Osborne will speak.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They will also be accompanied by Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The announcement is being held in Vancouver.

— More to come …