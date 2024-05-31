Menu

Environment

B.C. government to provide ‘preparedness’ update for coming summer heat

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
People sit under umbrellas at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, on Aug. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
People sit under umbrellas at Locarno Beach in Vancouver, on Aug. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. government officials are holding a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on its work in preparation for the coming summer months and inevitable heat.

Global News will be holding a livestream of the announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., in this article.

It is anticipated Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Minister of Energy Josie Osborne will speak.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

They will also be accompanied by Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The announcement is being held in Vancouver.

— More to come …

