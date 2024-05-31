Store clerk taken to hospital following violent robbery in Kitchener: police

Send this page to someone via email

A store clerk was taken to hospital after being assaulted during a robbery in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers responded to a call about an incident involving a weapon at a store near Ottawa Street South and Fischer-Hallman Road.

Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.

The officers were told that a man, who has his face covered, had entered into the store and began to pocket items. An employee confronted the man and was then attacked with a weapon, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 38-year-old man is facing a number of charges including robbery with violence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, disguise with intent and assault with intent to resist arrest.