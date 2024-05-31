Menu

Crime

Moose Jaw police charge man with 3 counts of attempted murder following vehicle crash

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 11:11 am
1 min read
Police executed a search warrant downtown where they located and seized various amounts of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, over $2000 of Canadian Currency, and an expandable baton.
A 41-year-old man is charged with three counts of attempted murder following a vehicle collision in Moose Jaw on Thursday evening. Moose Jaw Police / Twitter
Moose Jaw Police Service charged a 41-year-old man with three counts of attempted murder following a vehicle collision.

According to a release, police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Thursday evening at the intersection of Thatcher Drive East and Highway 1.

Police noticed significant damage to both pick-up trucks involved in the collision.

“Through the investigation, it was determined that one of the pick-up trucks was traveling at a high rate of speed and intentionally rear-ended the other pick-up truck, which had three occupants within the vehicle,”  Moose Jaw police said in a release.

“Following the collision the male assaulted the driver of the other vehicle with a baseball bat. Police also discovered that the accused and the three victims were known to one another.”

Police said the three victims were taken to hospital by EMS and treated for minor injuries.

The man charged is in custody in the Regina Correctional Centre and will appear in Moose Jaw provincial court at a later date.

Moose Jaw police say anyone with video of the crash can contact them.

