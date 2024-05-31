Menu

Politics

Vancouver to explore conversion of office space to ‘pod hotels’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 5:19 am
1 min read
The Pangea Pod Hotel in Whistler. View image in full screen
The Pangea Pod Hotel in Whistler. Global News
Could unused office space take some of the pressure off of Vancouver’s hotel crunch?

It’s a possibility the city is looking into, after councillors voted Wednesday to explore opportunities to convert vacant office space to so-called “pod hotels.”

The pod hotel concept, which originated in Japan, features small, bed-sized rooms that offer cheaper, basic overnight accommodations.

Click to play video: 'Whistler pod hotel nears completion'
Whistler pod hotel nears completion

The proposal, pitched by ABC councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung and Lisa Dominato, said the city is facing a “severe” lack of hotel rooms, potentially threatening upcoming major events including the FIFA 2026 World Cup and the Invictus Games.

Story continues below advertisement

While the city has moved to prioritize new hotel construction, the councillors say those projects are years from completion and that smaller-room accommodations such as pod hotels could help meet the near-term pressure.

Click to play video: 'Whistler to be first in Canada with ‘pod hotel’'
Whistler to be first in Canada with ‘pod hotel’

The move could also make use of growing office vacancies brought on by changing work patterns after the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff have been directed to review city building regulations including safety and accessibility as they relate to the potential of pod hotels in commercial buildings.

