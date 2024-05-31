Vancouver to explore conversion of office space to ‘pod hotels’

Send this page to someone via email

Could unused office space take some of the pressure off of Vancouver’s hotel crunch?

It’s a possibility the city is looking into, after councillors voted Wednesday to explore opportunities to convert vacant office space to so-called “pod hotels.”

The pod hotel concept, which originated in Japan, features small, bed-sized rooms that offer cheaper, basic overnight accommodations.

The proposal, pitched by ABC councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung and Lisa Dominato, said the city is facing a “severe” lack of hotel rooms, potentially threatening upcoming major events including the FIFA 2026 World Cup and the Invictus Games.

While the city has moved to prioritize new hotel construction, the councillors say those projects are years from completion and that smaller-room accommodations such as pod hotels could help meet the near-term pressure.

The move could also make use of growing office vacancies brought on by changing work patterns after the COVID-19 pandemic.

City staff have been directed to review city building regulations including safety and accessibility as they relate to the potential of pod hotels in commercial buildings.