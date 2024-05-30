Man in 30s dead after being struck by vehicle in east Toronto

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in east Toronto Thursday afternoon, officials say.
Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue, at 1:48 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.
Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
In an update, police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.
There is no word on what may have led to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
