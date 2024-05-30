Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Man in 30s dead after being struck by vehicle in east Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
The scene of the collision in the St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue area. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue area. Ryan Belgrave / Global News
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in east Toronto Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of St. Dunstan Drive and Danforth Avenue, east of Victoria Park Avenue, at 1:48 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Man in 30s dead after being struck by vehicle in east Toronto - image View image in full screen
Ryan Belgrave / Global News

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported the victim to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

In an update, police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, police said.

There is no word on what may have led to the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

