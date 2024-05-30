Shots fired during early-morning fight in Kitchener, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Shots were fired during a fight in Kitchener, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road shortly before 6 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When the officers arrived, police say they discovered that several people had been involved in a skirmish when a gun was fired.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

They believe that those who were involved in the incident are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information or video footage of the incident.