Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired during early-morning fight in Kitchener, police investigating

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:30 pm
1 min read
A closeup of police lights at night. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing light. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Shots were fired during a fight in Kitchener, Ont., early Thursday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to the area around Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road shortly before 6 a.m. after people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

When the officers arrived, police say they discovered that several people had been involved in a skirmish when a gun was fired.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Trending Now

They believe that those who were involved in the incident are known to each other.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who has information or video footage of the incident.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices