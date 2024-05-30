Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton Stingers seek to stay undefeated Thursday ahead of home opener

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans'
Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 2023) We all know Edmonton is a hockey-crazy city, but it’s also making a name for itself when it comes to supporting its local basketball team. As the Stingers fight for a playoff berth, they’ve sold out their last four home games and are rewarding die-hard supporters with an all-expenses paid road trip to continue cheering the team on while away from the EXPO Centre. Sarah Ryan reports – Jul 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Stingers still have yet to play their 2024 home opener, but so far the road has been kind to the basketball club this season — a trend the team hopes will continue Thursday night in Montreal.

The Stingers (2-0) are set to face the Alliance (0-2) in Quebec’s largest city on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Stingers and Alliance split the teams’ season series, with the Stingers winning 92-68 on June 17, and the Alliance winning 93-88 win on June 25.

Thursday’s game comes on the heels of the Stingers’ latest win, a 92-84 victory over the Ottawa Blackjacks on Wednesday.

Edmonton Stingers' Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. View image in full screen
Edmonton Stingers’ Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CEBL

The Stingers began the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League season by playing their way to a 97-79 win over the Calgary Surge in front of a crowd of 12,327 at the Saddledome. The Calgary game’s attendance numbers set a new CEBL record.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome'
Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome

After the Stingers’ first two games this season, guard Adika Peter-McNeilly leads the club in total points scored so far this season with 32.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Jordan Bowen leads the Alliance with 42 points so far in 2024, followed by Ahmed Hill with 26. Hill has the opportunity to reach a significant milestone during Thursday’s game. He is just four points away from scoring 1,000 CEBL regular season points. If he hits that mark, he would become the first player ever to do so.

The Stingers’ 2024 home opener at the Edmonton EXPO Centre is set for Sunday 4 p.m. local time when they play the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers partner with community leagues for Fresh Nets program'
Edmonton Stingers partner with community leagues for Fresh Nets program
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices