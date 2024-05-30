Edmonton Stingers seek to stay undefeated Thursday ahead of home opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Stingers still have yet to play their 2024 home opener, but so far the road has been kind to the basketball club this season — a trend the team hopes will continue Thursday night in Montreal.

The Stingers (2-0) are set to face the Alliance (0-2) in Quebec’s largest city on Thursday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Last season, the Stingers and Alliance split the teams’ season series, with the Stingers winning 92-68 on June 17, and the Alliance winning 93-88 win on June 25.

Thursday’s game comes on the heels of the Stingers’ latest win, a 92-84 victory over the Ottawa Blackjacks on Wednesday.

View image in full screen Edmonton Stingers’ Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CEBL

The Stingers began the 2024 Canadian Elite Basketball League season by playing their way to a 97-79 win over the Calgary Surge in front of a crowd of 12,327 at the Saddledome. The Calgary game’s attendance numbers set a new CEBL record.

After the Stingers’ first two games this season, guard Adika Peter-McNeilly leads the club in total points scored so far this season with 32.

Jordan Bowen leads the Alliance with 42 points so far in 2024, followed by Ahmed Hill with 26. Hill has the opportunity to reach a significant milestone during Thursday’s game. He is just four points away from scoring 1,000 CEBL regular season points. If he hits that mark, he would become the first player ever to do so.

The Stingers’ 2024 home opener at the Edmonton EXPO Centre is set for Sunday 4 p.m. local time when they play the Saskatchewan Rattlers.