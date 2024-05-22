Menu

Canada

Edmonton Stingers scorch Calgary Surge 97-79 in front of record CEBL crowd

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2024 8:42 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome'
Calgary Surge prepare for season opener at the Saddledome
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 16, 2024) The Calgary Surge kick off the club's second season at the Scotiabank Saddledome on May 21. Team president Jason Ribeiro and new head coach Tyrell Vernon join Global News Morning Calgary to tee up the season opener.
The Edmonton Stingers had Tuesday’s season opener circled on the calendar a few months ago, determined and motivated to knock off a provincial rival that gave them nothing but headaches last year.

In front of a record Canadian Elite Basketball League crowd of 12,327 at Scotiabank Saddledome, the visiting Stingers dunked the Calgary Surge 97-79 to launch their redemption tour in style.

Edmonton Stingers' Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. View image in full screen
Edmonton Stingers’ Ben Krikke (21) dunks against the Calgary Surge during CEBL basketball action in Calgary in this Tuesday, May 21, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, CEBL

The Alberta squads squared off five times in 2023, and it was the Surge who dominated. Calgary won three out of four regular-season games before bouncing Edmonton out of the playoffs in the Western Conference semifinal.

Davion Warren led the Stingers with 17 points and five rebounds. Adika Peter-McNeilly and Ben Krikke each chipped in with 15 points.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans'
Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans
Justin Lewis led the Surge with 16 points and rebounds, while Sean Miller-Moore had 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Stingers led 49-36 at the half.

Throw-ins

The Saskatchewan Rattlers host the Winnipeg Sea Bears on Wednesday, while the Montreal Alliance play the Vancouver Bandits at Langley Events Centre on Thursday.

Montreal will host the league’s Championship Weekend in 2024. Last year, the Scarborough Shooting Stars won the CEBL championship playoff tourney, held at Langley Events Centre.

Click to play video: 'Woman drains half-court shot at Edmonton Stingers game to win free beer for a year'
Woman drains half-court shot at Edmonton Stingers game to win free beer for a year
© 2024 The Canadian Press

