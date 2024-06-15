Menu

Canada

Canada to host G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., in 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: (From June 14, 2024) The unity displayed Thursday at the G7 Summit in Italy will be put to the test today with a number of contingency issues on the table for Day 2.
Canada says it will host the G7 summit next year in the heart of the Rocky Mountains.

The announcement came at this year’s leaders’ meeting in Apulia, Italy.

The member countries — Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — rotate hosting duties each year.

Next year’s meeting is set to be held in Kananaskis, Alta., southwest of Calgary.

That’s where the G8 summit was held in 2002 — back when it was a group of eight, with Russia as a member.

This year’s summit is taking place under the shadow of ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

