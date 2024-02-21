Menu

Canada

Edmonton Stingers re-sign team’s leading scorer from 2023 ahead of new CEBL season

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 4:08 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Stingers slam dunk when it comes to attracting fans
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 26, 2023) We all know Edmonton is a hockey-crazy city, but it’s making a name for itself when it comes to supporting its local basketball team now, too. As the Stingers fight for a playoff berth, they’ve sold out their last four home games and are rewarding die-hard supporters with an all expenses paid road trip to continue cheering the team on while away from the Expo Centre. Sarah Ryan reports – Jul 26, 2023
The Edmonton Stingers’ 2024 home opener is a little more than three months away, but already the Canadian Elite Basketball League club knows it will have its leading scorer from last season back.

On Tuesday, the Stingers announced they had re-signed forward Brody Clarke for the 2024 season.

“Brody was a key piece for us in 2023 and we are very excited to have him back this summer,” head coach and general manager Jordan Baker said in a news release. “His leadership and character embody the culture we are continuing to build in Edmonton, and he is consistently one of the top Canadians in the CEBL.

“His rebounding improved a great deal last season, and we will once again rely on him to control the paint on both ends of the floor.”

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Stingers announced they had re-signed forward Brody Clarke for the 2024 season.
On Tuesday, the Edmonton Stingers announced they had re-signed forward Brody Clarke for the 2024 season. CREDIT: https://www.thestingers.ca/

Clarke said re-signing with the team and coming back to the Stingers for a fifth season “means a lot” to him.

“This organization and these fans have watched me grow into the player I am today and I take great pride in wearing this city on my chest,” he said.

In 2023, Clarke averaged a team-high 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Before turning pro, the 27-year-old spent five seasons as a member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears men’s basketball team.

The Stingers said Clarke acted as an assistant coach for the Golden Bears this past offseason while also being active with the Stingers as a youth camp coach and community ambassador.

The Stingers’ home opener is set for tip-off at the Edmonton Expo Centre on June 2 when the team hosts the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Global Edmonton MVP: Brody Clarke

 

