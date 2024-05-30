SAIT unveils new Taylor Family Campus Centre after $30M donation

Send this page to someone via email

Don and Ruth Taylor are known for their philanthropic support of Calgary. Now, the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology will be home to the Taylor Family Campus Centre after a $30-million donation.

Don Taylor said his sister attended the school to become a teacher on campus, and SAIT has been a big part of Calgary for over 100 years.

“Over the years we have hired a number of SAIT graduates. Some of them have become executives and partners in my company. We have always used SAIT as a resource to hire qualified people to come and work for us.”

The building is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2027, but final numbers on the budget have not been released.

It’s a huge project, about 270,000 square feet of finished space.

Dr. David Ross, SAIT president and CEO, said the Taylor Family Campus Centre will be the new cornerstone for the entire campus.

“We are going to have a triple gym and a running track and a rink, which is part of the athletic footprint. But there is also going to be a very large health and wellness footprint, which is new to us (and) is also going to allow our students to do their practicums on campus.”

Plus, it will offer a large student gathering place, including a new “Gateway” — the name of the previous pub — and a convention space to hold 700 people.

Ross said it’s something to meet the needs of a growing campus for generations to come.

“It’s quite different than the one that just left us in terms of what it is trying to do. It’s much more inclusive. It’s meant to serve a much larger group in a more diverse way.”