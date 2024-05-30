Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry out with season-ending knee injury

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Stampeders receiver Malik Henry has suffered a knee injury in practice and will undergo season-ending surgery.

The 27-year-old wideout sustained a patellar tendon injury Tuesday, the Stampeders said.

View image in full screen Calgary Stampeders’ Malik Henry (82) celebrates his touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Henry had eight touchdowns and led the Stampeders in receiving yards with 1,023 in 2022. He played just three games in 2023 because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a heartbreaking situation after seeing Malik work so hard to come back from his Achilles tendon injury last year,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said Wednesday in a statement.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“As an organization, we will do everything we can to support Malik. In the meantime, we have to continue in our preparations for the season and have everyone step up to help fill the void.”

1:34 Calgary Stampeders receiving core healthy and ready for new season

The Stampeders have signed Calgary receiver Colton Hunchak. The 26-year-old, who played university football at York, has 45 catches for 606 yards in 50 career regular-season games for the Stampeders over four seasons.

Hunchak also has three catches for 32 yards in four career playoff games. He was an eighth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 2019.

In other training-camp moves, Calgary released offensive lineman Alexandre Marcoux and placed receiver Maxim Malenfant on the retired list.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stampeders cap their pre-season schedule Friday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers before their season-opener June 7 at home against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.