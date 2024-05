Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police closed off a stretch of Barton Street East Thursday morning due to concerns over the structural integrity of a two-storey building.

Barton was shut down in both directions between Catherine and Mary streets for a short period as city staff and the fire department investigated the structure’s facade and interior.

View image in full screen Hamilton police closed off Barton Street East between Catherine and Mary streets on May 30, 2023, concerned over the stability of the structure’s facade. Global News

Police said the issues were not connected with any incident and that two lanes on Barton were reopened to traffic a short time later.

More to come.