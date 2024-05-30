Menu

Consumer

Some BMO customers report issues accessing banking services

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 30, 2024 8:39 am
Bank of Montreal is facing an online banking outage on Thursday, May 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan
Some customers of the Bank of Montreal report being unable to access their online bank accounts on Thursday.

The website downdetector.com shows that users began reporting outages just before 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with reports picking up again around 5 a.m. ET.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, said their mobile and online banking access wasn’t working.

A BMO spokesperson told Global News in a statement Thursday morning that the issues stem from a “false fire alarm” at one of its data centres overnight.

Trending Now

Customers can still access their accounts through BMO’s ATM network as the bank works to fix the problems with online banking, the spokesperson said.

BMO apologized to customers for the disruption and thanked them for their patience in the statement.

