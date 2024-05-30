Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Multiplying health crises pose ‘existential threats’ to WHO emergencies team

By Jennifer Rigby Reuters
Posted May 30, 2024 8:14 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Nearly 282M people faced acute hunger worldwide in 2023, report reveals'
Health Matters: Nearly 282M people faced acute hunger worldwide in 2023, report reveals
WATCH: Health Matters: Nearly 282M people faced acute hunger worldwide in 2023, report reveals – Apr 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The World Health Organization’s emergencies department is facing “existential threats” as multiplying health crises have left it so short of cash that it needed emergency funds to pay staff salaries at the end of last year, an independent report said.

It will likely have to ask for funding again to cover salaries up to June, the document, released ahead of the WHO’s annual meeting in Geneva this week, said.

In 2023, the department responded to 72 emergencies. They included earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, conflict in Sudan, Ukraine and Gaza, and a large global cholera outbreak.

The report, by an independent oversight committee, said that countries need to strengthen their own preparedness efforts and the WHO must improve the way it transfers responsibilities to national authorities to cope with the increased demands.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

It also recommends new guidelines for the WHO’s role in managing long-lasting humanitarian emergencies, rather than the acute disease outbreaks that the department also deals with.

Story continues below advertisement

“More numerous natural disasters and conflicts in fragile states pose existential threats” to the performance of the emergencies program, the document reads.

Click to play video: 'Sudan civil war: WHO warns ‘time is running out’ as conflict reaches 1-year mark'
Sudan civil war: WHO warns ‘time is running out’ as conflict reaches 1-year mark
Trending Now

Without increased capacity in countries, the WHO’s emergencies program “will be obliged to cut back critical activities”, it adds.

The WHO has a system of grading emergencies, with its highest level of alert being a “public health emergency of international concern”, or PHEIC. Only polio remains at this level; WHO declared the end of the emergency for both COVID-19 and mpox in 2023.

However, the agency also responds to increasing numbers of other emergencies, from conflict to floods and infectious disease outbreaks.

Last year, while the WHO’s overall budget was “relatively well funded”, the emergencies program had a “critical” funding gap of $411 million, or around a third of its entire budget, the report said.

Story continues below advertisement

WHO member states have taken steps to reform WHO’s funding and member states are set to discuss the report on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; editing by Giles Elgood)

More on Health
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices