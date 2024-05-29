London Road Park to remain intact, Lethbridge city council rules

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge city councillors voted against a proposed medium-density housing development at the southwest corner of London Road Park on Tuesday evening.

Residents voiced their opposition at Lethbridge city hall. Housing wasn’t the problem. Several residents lined up to tell a public hearing they weren’t happy about plans to remove part of London Road Park.

Chandra Deaust, the president of the London Road Neighbourhood Association, was adamant that it was never about homes.

“Our opposition was always against the loss of greenspace, because once it’s gone, it’s almost impossible to regain,” Deaust explained. It’s a sentiment shared by fellow association member and resident of London Road, Charlene Davidson.

“I wasn’t angry outright because I am very supportive of housing, certainly affordable housing, and 100 per cent in the London Road neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

“But it’s a park and I don’t agree with it in a park.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "But it's a park and I don't agree with it in a park."

Opportunity Lethbridge proposed its development would address concerns from the neighbourhood association about safety and crime in the park. But one by one, neighbours told the council they were against the proposal.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The London Road neighbourhood has less than three per cent greenspace, a fact that made the decision easier for Mayor Blaine Hyggen, who voted against the rezoning.

“The thought of greenspace, hearing 2.4 per cent is all that these folks have in that area? That was of importance,” Hyggen said. “That made my decision pretty much solidified — was greenspace.”

1:52 Trail counter data finds drop in park, pathway use in Lethbridge

City council was split 60-40 (per cent) on the vote, with councillors Carlson, Paladino and Schmidt Remple voting to build the proposed housing. Councillors Parker, Crowson and Campbell admitted the decision was challenging, but felt that Opportunity Lethbridge had not come up with a complete solution. Coun. Middleton Hope admitted to being onboard with the idea at first but had a change in heart after hearing the plight of the neighbourhood and residents, being the fourth to vote against the project.

Story continues below advertisement

Hyggen and many other city councillors agreed that crime and neighbourhood safety are issues and areas of concern, but he says there are better ways to deal with those problems.

“This can’t go away. Some of the comments that came out, there’s a better opportunity to have more police presence to make their way through those areas, so there’s other ways we can deal with this. And is it by taking away some greenspace? From what we’ve heard and what we’ve agreed upon or majority has, that, that is not the way to deal with this.”

As for the crime and safety issues, the London Road neighbourhood association and the city have both said that they are excited to work together to resolve them and find a solution that benefits everyone.