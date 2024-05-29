Menu

Canada

1 person dead after glider crashes near southern Alberta highway

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Diamond Valley glider crash View image in full screen
Fatal glider crash near Highway 7 near Diamond Valley, Alta., on May 29, 2024, as seen from the Global helicopter. Global News
One person was pronounced dead after a single-occupant glider crashed near Highway 7, south of Calgary, Alta., Diamond Valley Fire Rescue confirmed.

They said the call came in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived but the person was already dead.

RCMP said the Diamond Valley detachment responded to what was reported as an “airplane crash” at around 1:30 p.m.

Diamond Valley is about 60 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

— More to come.

