1 person dead after glider crashes near southern Alberta highway

One person was pronounced dead after a single-occupant glider crashed near Highway 7, south of Calgary, Alta., Diamond Valley Fire Rescue confirmed.

They said the call came in at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived but the person was already dead.

RCMP said the Diamond Valley detachment responded to what was reported as an “airplane crash” at around 1:30 p.m.

Diamond Valley is about 60 kilometres southwest of Calgary.

— More to come.