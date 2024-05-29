USask Truth and Reconciliation banners vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

Banners from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada as well as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls located on University of Saskatchewan grounds seem to have been slashed, and the university is looking into the matter.

A post stemming from Reddit highlighted the issue, saying that it looked like someone had taken a knife to the banners.

Wade Epp, associate vice president of services at the University of Saskatchewan said that there haven’t been any direct reports of the banners being slashed, but noted these banners aren’t like the ones that get weathered naturally.

View image in full screen Banners at the University of Saskatchewan have been vandalized. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

“This looks to be more deliberate,” Epp said, adding this is the first time to his knowledge that this has happened, but they’ll be looking into the matter carefully.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those banners are very symbolic of the work that the university has done for our calls to action for Truth and Reconciliation and are a permanent fixture on our campus.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

He asked anyone with information to share it with the university’s protective services group.

Epp said they’ll also be reviewing camera footage as well.

View image in full screen Banners at the University of Saskatchewan have been vandalized. Global News/ Slavo Kutas

Saskatoon police have noted that they have not received reports of vandalism regarding these banners, but Epp said they have a long standing partnership with the city police and are in communication with them.

He said the university is a place of dialogue and discussion and not a place for vandalism or hate speech, adding that those banners will continue to be honoured as the university’s commitment to Truth and Reconciliation.