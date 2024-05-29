Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coroner’s inquest into death of Haven Dubois continues for 3rd day

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 6:16 pm
1 min read
The family of 14-year-old Haven Dubois is calling for a Coroner's Inquest into his death. View image in full screen
As Day 3 is completed in the Haven Dubois coroner's inquest, the spotlight was on the police investigation as a sergeant from the Regina police testified. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Haven Dubois continued into its third day with the spotlight on the police investigation.

Regina Police Service (RPS) Sgt. Maria Rupcich testified as the police investigation was brought into question. Rupcich said in her testimony that there were no signs indicating that Haven was forced into the creek in which he was found unresponsive on May 20, 2015, which led the police to conclude that his death was caused by accidental drowning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Rheana Worme, who represents Haven’s mother Richelle Dubois, said her client is “exhausted” at this point of the public inquest.

“She has been working tirelessly for the last nine years to get to this point,” Worme said. “I don’t think that her work is done yet.”

Trending Now

A recording of the initial police interview with Haven’s friend who last saw him alive was also played during the inquest.

Story continues below advertisement

Testimony wrapped up on Wednesday as the jury goes into deliberations.

 

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices