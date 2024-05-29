Coroner’s inquest into death of Haven Dubois continues for 3rd day

Send this page to someone via email

The coroner’s inquest into the death of Haven Dubois continued into its third day with the spotlight on the police investigation.

Regina Police Service (RPS) Sgt. Maria Rupcich testified as the police investigation was brought into question. Rupcich said in her testimony that there were no signs indicating that Haven was forced into the creek in which he was found unresponsive on May 20, 2015, which led the police to conclude that his death was caused by accidental drowning.

Rheana Worme, who represents Haven’s mother Richelle Dubois, said her client is “exhausted” at this point of the public inquest.

“She has been working tirelessly for the last nine years to get to this point,” Worme said. “I don’t think that her work is done yet.”

A recording of the initial police interview with Haven’s friend who last saw him alive was also played during the inquest.

Testimony wrapped up on Wednesday as the jury goes into deliberations.