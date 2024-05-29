Man charged with murder 2 years after woman found dead in southwestern Ontario house fire

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Almost two years after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a southwestern Ontario house fire, police have charged a man with first-degree murder.

Chatham-Kent police say the 48-year-old man was arrested in British Columbia last week after a Canada-wide warrant was issued earlier this month.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Along with murder, he faces five counts of arson with disregard for human life, indignity to a body and arson for a fraudulent purpose.

Police say the case is connected to an early morning residential fire in Chatham, Ont, in June 2022.

First responders found the body of 22-year-old Bayli Sellars.

Police say after a “thorough investigation” led them to issue the warrant, Chatham-Kent investigators and RCMP members tracked down and arrested the accused on Vancouver Island on Friday.