Politics

N.B. premier says he hasn’t seen sex education presentation he banned from schools

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2024 1:31 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has focused attention from across the country on his province's sexual education regime with a social media post critical of a recent presentation in some New Brunswick high schools. But as Silas Brown reports, students and researchers say teens need frank answers and reliable information about these sorts of topics.
Premier Blaine Higgs says he saw only one slide of the sex education presentation that he banned from New Brunswick schools.

In a Friday evening statement on social media, Higgs called a presentation delivered to a dozen high schools “clearly inappropriate” and said the sex education group behind it would no longer be welcome in provincial schools.

While responding to reporters’ questions in the New Brunswick legislature yesterday, Higgs said he had seen the screenshot of the slide that he shared to social media but not the presentation in its entirety.

That screenshot features the questions: “Do girls masturbate?” — “Does it hurt when you do it for the first time?” — “Is it good or bad to do anal?” — “Is it normal to watch porn like people watch TV series?”

Higgs says “a lot of parents were shocked” to see those questions featured in a presentation aimed at high school students.

When asked what was shocking about the slide, the premier said “it speaks for itself.”

Teresa Norris, president of the Montreal-based organization that made the presentation, says her group has been teaching in New Brunswick schools for years and its material has been vetted by the province and is in line with the provincial curriculum.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

