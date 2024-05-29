N.B. premier says he hasn’t seen sex education presentation he banned from schools

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Blaine Higgs says he saw only one slide of the sex education presentation that he banned from New Brunswick schools.

In a Friday evening statement on social media, Higgs called a presentation delivered to a dozen high schools “clearly inappropriate” and said the sex education group behind it would no longer be welcome in provincial schools.

While responding to reporters’ questions in the New Brunswick legislature yesterday, Higgs said he had seen the screenshot of the slide that he shared to social media but not the presentation in its entirety.

That screenshot features the questions: “Do girls masturbate?” — “Does it hurt when you do it for the first time?” — “Is it good or bad to do anal?” — “Is it normal to watch porn like people watch TV series?”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Higgs says “a lot of parents were shocked” to see those questions featured in a presentation aimed at high school students.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked what was shocking about the slide, the premier said “it speaks for itself.”

Teresa Norris, president of the Montreal-based organization that made the presentation, says her group has been teaching in New Brunswick schools for years and its material has been vetted by the province and is in line with the provincial curriculum.

2:05 N.B. premier bans non-profit sex-ed group from schools

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.