Shotgun, drugs seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Police seized a shotgun and drugs on Tuesday as part of an investigation in Peterborough, Ont.

The Peterborough Police Service’s drug unit says as part of an investigation that started in the area of Simcoe and Rubidge streets, officers conducted a traffic stop several blocks away and took three people into custody.

During a search after the arrest, investigators seized a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, five grams of fentanyl, one gram of crystal methamphetamine and over $700 in cash.

A 33-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and failure to comply with probation, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo, carrying a concealed weapon, being an occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Police say two other individuals in the vehicle were arrested on the strength of warrants from other jurisdictions.