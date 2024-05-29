Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Over 100 Sask. commercial vehicles pulled off road during safety inspection blitz

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 12:27 pm
1 min read
The Saskatchewan government said 103 of the 332 vehicles were taken off the road due to cargo securement and brake issues, while 16 drivers were removed for exceeding the hours-of-service limit, false records, licence endorsements and drug impairment. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan government said 103 of the 332 vehicles were taken off the road due to cargo securement and brake issues, while 16 drivers were removed for exceeding the hours-of-service limit, false records, licence endorsements and drug impairment. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol and SGI took almost one-third of commercial vehicles stopped at an inspection site off the road earlier this month due to unsafe operations.

A 72-hour campaign was launched just north of Saskatoon at the Langham Weigh Scale, stopping 332 commercial vehicles.

A release from the provincial government said 103 of the 332 vehicles were taken off the road due to cargo securement and brake issues and 16 drivers were removed for exceeding the hours-of-service limit, false records, licence endorsements and drug impairment.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Eighty-one additional vehicles were also found to have mechanical defects that required immediate attention.

According to the province, 148 trucks and 82 trailers passed inspection.

“Saskatchewan residents need to feel they can travel safely on our highways and removing unsafe commercial vehicles from our roads is one way we accomplish that,” said Paul Merriman, Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister. “While it is important to transport food, fuel and goods to and from communities throughout our province, we do not want that to put our residents at risk because vehicles and drivers are not meeting proper standards.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) coordinator Mathew Austin called the campaign a success.

“We will continue to enforce commercial trucking regulations and educate the public to improve the safety and trust of other vehicles on our roadways,” he said.

The SHP said it will be doing more CVSA campaigns focusing on safe drivers and brake safety later this year.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices