McGill University graduates walk across Bell Centre stage as encampment remains

Send this page to someone via email

Forced to move from the home of McGill University to the home of the Montreal Canadiens, McGill graduation ceremonies went off without a hitch Tuesday as the standoff with pro-Palestinian demonstrators continues to unfold on campus grounds.

Donning robes and caps, smiling graduates and family members gathered with joy outside the Bell Centre entrance for the second day of convocation ceremonies.

The annual event traditionally celebrated under large tents on the university’s front lawn was forced to move only weeks ahead of the event.

Despite multiple legal attempts by the university, the outdoor site remains occupied by the protest encampment.

Pro-Palentian demonstrators since early May have been demanding the school divest from Israeli-backed institutions.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

University officials scrambled to find a new location and said it cost $700,000 to relocate the venue.

Story continues below advertisement

Graduates who are part of the 13 scheduled ceremonies will now walk across the stage under stadium lights.

As tensions remain high as the conflict in Gaza continues, the university has increased vigilance surrounding the event to avoid any further political protests.

Flags and signs are not permitted inside. Graduates and family members must go through a security checkpoint.

Despite the change in venue, many graduates are simply glad they are able to celebrate their achievements.

“Obviously it’s a little sad that we are not on our campus but this is a beautiful venue and what is important is that I’m with my friends and everyone I spent the last four years with,” graduate Yasmin Madadi said.

“I’m glad we get this experience no matter where it is.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by graduate Philip Rabello.

“I think at the end of the day it’s a big moment for everybody. It’s a great experience regardless of the place,” Rabello said.

Discussions between the university and group of demonstrators remain at a stalemate.

In the meantime, graduation ceremonies will run until June 5.