Crime

Arrest made in homemade car bomb explosion in Barrie, Ont.: police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 9:21 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Home-made bomb detonation causes car explosion in Ontario seniors complex parking lot'
Home-made bomb detonation causes car explosion in Ontario seniors complex parking lot
Related: Authorities in Barrie, Ont. confirmed that a home-made bomb attached to a car partially exploded Wednesday morning in the parking lot of an apartment building occupied primarily by seniors. Sean O'Shea has the details – Sep 27, 2023
Eight months after an improvised explosive device went off in an apartment building parking lot in Barrie, Ont., police have made an arrest.

On Monday, detectives from the Barrie police street crime unit arrested 36-year-old William Ivan Downey in Ajax.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

On Sept. 27, 2023, police, fire, and paramedics responded to a call about an explosion at 108A Anne St. near Edgehill Drive in Barrie, said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie police.

The explosion happened in a vehicle parked in the lot of 108A Anne St., not in the building itself.

Police said a homemade explosive device was found 10 to 12 feet from the vehicle in a nearby garden.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrie police say the 36-year-old was identified following a very “complex investigation” into what had taken place in the parking lot at 108A Anne St.

The man arrested has been charged with causing an explosion, intent to destroy, arson, making or possessing explosives, and breaching a probation order, among other charges.

He is being held in custody and remanded to appear by video at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on June 4.

