Global News wins Canadian Screen Award for Decision Alberta 2023 election coverage

By Staff Global News
Posted May 29, 2024 9:33 am
WATCH ABOVE: Global News won the Canadian Screen Award for best live news special for its "Decision Alberta 2023" provincial election coverage.
Global News stations in Alberta received a significant honour on Tuesday night.

Global News won the Canadian Screen Award for best live news special for its Decision Alberta 2023 provincial election coverage.

The multi-platform coverage aired across Alberta in May 2023, covering a historic provincial election that saw Premier Danielle Smith’s UCP government rise to power.

“Having our Global Alberta teams recognized in this way in a category competing against events like the coronation of the king is an incredible honor, and a testament to the hard work and talent of our team,” Global Edmonton executive producer Deb Zinck said.

The coverage was a partnership between Global News stations in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.

The award was handed out at a gala in Toronto on Tuesday night, with Global Calgary and Global Lethbridge station manager and news director Carmela Gentile on hand to accept the honour.

“Decision Alberta was a point of pride for teams across the Global News network who worked together to bring our viewers on all platforms a best-in-class experience,” Gentile said.

“A giant thank you to the teams behind and in front of the camera who made this special broadcast happen. This award is proof of the importance of both local news and journalism.”

The gala was the first of several to celebrate the best in Canadian film, television and digital media, with TV craft and acting trophies among the awards set for Wednesday. Marquee categories including best film, best TV comedy and best TV drama are set for Friday.

