In photos: Regina sets the stage for new action film ‘Hostile Takeover’

A new action-thriller titled Hostile Takeover will be hitting theatres in the coming years — and it is being entirely filmed using Regina’s new LED Volume at the John Hopkins Soundstage.

The 320-degree screen allows cast and crew to film in locations around the world, or even across the universe without leaving the soundstage. Hit projects such as The Mandalorian or The Batman have used the LED wall for their projects.

“The LED Volume Wall revolutionizes our ability to tell stories,” Karma Film CEO and producer of Hostile Takeover, Anand Ramayya said. “It is a game-changer for filmmakers, allowing us to create immersive worlds without leaving the studio.”

“I have been producing films for 25 years now and this is the future of filmmaking. This is the way all the bigger projects are going to be made from here on in. There are so many efficiencies, but it also gives filmmakers a whole new toolkit to do basically whatever you can imagine.”

The film will star American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight) and Saskatoon-raised Aimee Stolte (Escape the Night, Megalodon), with stunt direction from Markos Rounthwaite (The Bourne Ultimatum, Zombieland: Double Tap, Casino Royale).

“When you walk in here today, what do you see? We see New York City and we’re bringing it to Saskatchewan,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. “It shows the technology and how the film industry has changed so much. This is a wonderful opportunity for Saskatchewan and the soundstage here to really shine.”

Here are some photos captured by Global News’ Andrew Benson on the first day of filming.

View image in full screen Director Michael Hamilton-Wright (left) and lead actor Michael Jai White prepare for the first day of filming. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Sets are changed throughout filming, while the LED Wall allows different locations to be portrayed. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen On Tuesday, a set tour was held to preview the upcoming film Hostile Takeover. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One of the cameras used to film Hostile Takeover. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen The film is being entirely shot using the Volume Global’s LED Wall. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen One an image is captured in camera, it is shown on monitors to mimic how the final cut of the film might look with the LED Wall. Andrew Benson / Global News

View image in full screen Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross (left) joined Creative Saskatchewan for the announcement. Andrew Benson / Global News