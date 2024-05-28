Menu

Crime

Charge laid nearly 4 weeks after fatal crash southwest of Ingersoll, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 1:24 pm
1 min read
A closeup of an OPP crest on a shirt. View image in full screen
An OPP logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. File photo
Provincial police have charged a 21-year-old man from Beachville in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old from London, Ont.

Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township at around 6:45 p.m. on May 2, OPP reported at the time.

Two people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries. The person with life-threatening injuries was later pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police announced a Beachville man is charged with dangerous operation causing death.

