Charge laid nearly 4 weeks after fatal crash southwest of Ingersoll, Ont.

Provincial police have charged a 21-year-old man from Beachville in connection with a crash that claimed the life of a 48-year-old from London, Ont.
Two vehicles collided near the intersection of Pigram Road and Salford Road in South-West Oxford Township at around 6:45 p.m. on May 2, OPP reported at the time.
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Two people were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries. The person with life-threatening injuries was later pronounced dead.
Trending Now
On Tuesday, police announced a Beachville man is charged with dangerous operation causing death.
More on Crime
- Chihuahua found covered in human waste at conservation area bathroom in Ontario
- 369 stolen vehicles from Ontario worth $33M recovered, many at Port of Montreal
- Amber Alert lifted after 2 children found safe and sound in Quebec
- Is bail reform keeping violent offenders off streets? Hard to tell, police say
Comments