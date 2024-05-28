Manitoba premier says he wants increases in federal transfer payments

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants increases in federal transfer payments.

Kinew says he raised the issue in a meeting in March with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and would like assurances from all federal leaders for increases.

Manitoba saw its federal transfers, such as payments for health and social programs, rise by more than $900 million this year. The biggest increase came in equalization payments, which are given to poorer provinces according to a complex formula that measures fiscal capacity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Equalization has come under fire from politicians such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The federal government has committed to maintaining the current formula until 2029. Poilievre said in March that his party would outline its position on equalization payments during the next election campaign.