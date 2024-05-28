Menu

Politics

Manitoba premier says he wants increases in federal transfer payments

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2024 12:51 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Finance Minister Adrien Sala speak to media before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Finance Minister Adrien Sala speak to media before the provincial budget is read at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants increases in federal transfer payments.

Kinew says he raised the issue in a meeting in March with federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and would like assurances from all federal leaders for increases.

Manitoba saw its federal transfers, such as payments for health and social programs, rise by more than $900 million this year. The biggest increase came in equalization payments, which are given to poorer provinces according to a complex formula that measures fiscal capacity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Equalization has come under fire from politicians such as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

The federal government has committed to maintaining the current formula until 2029. Poilievre said in March that his party would outline its position on equalization payments during the next election campaign.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba funding distribution tied to local need, equalization: education minister'
Manitoba funding distribution tied to local need, equalization: education minister
© 2024 The Canadian Press

