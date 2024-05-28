Taco Bell returns to Regina, making it Saskatchewan’s 3rd franchise

Send this page to someone via email

Regina residents can try Mexican-inspired food as the city welcomes back the Taco Bell franchise.

The Regina franchise opened on a day referred to by food enthusiasts as ‘Taco Tuesday’ which had people lined up since 10:00 a.m.

0:55 Regina residents line up to “Live Mas” at Taco Bell opening

Local Lui Gustafson has been eagerly waiting for Taco Bell to open in the Queen City.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love it. Taco Bell is my favourite thing in the whole world,” he said. “We’ve been waiting since like January … we go to Saskatoon all the time just to get Taco Bell.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Taco Bell Canada along with the Redberry, a leading franchise, opened the new location at 4440 Albert Street where many hungry locals anticipated opening day.

“We’re so excited. We woke up early (for this),” said Emma Gloade. “We were like ‘We’re going as soon as it opens.’ So pretty excited.”

The new location will provide a variety of ordering options such as dine-in or drive-thru and people can also place an order for delivery through Uber, Skip The Dishes, Door Dash and the Taco Bell app.

“We’ve heard everyone’s enthusiastic calls for a Taco Bell reunion in Regina, and our continued collaboration with Redberry has made this much-anticipated location a reality,” said Devon Lawrence, Taco Bell Canada Marketing Director, in a statement. “The grand opening in Regina marks a significant milestone in our nationwide expansion strategy, and we’re eager to see what lies ahead.”

Taco Bell will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., with extended late-night hours available in the drive-thru.