Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Beausejour man faces multiple charges in Manitoba ‘ghost gun’ case, border security says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
Firearms and other contraband seized by CBSA officers in Manitoba. View image in full screen
Firearms and other contraband seized by CBSA officers in Manitoba. Canada Border Services Agency
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Beausejour man is facing a raft of charges after a lengthy investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), with the help of Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP and others.

The CBSA announced Tuesday that its integrated firearm enforcement team led the probe, which began in April of last year, when border officers found a shipment of items connected to the manufacture of “ghost guns.”

That investigation contributed to a raid March 12 at a rural property near Chatfield, Man., where officers seized a trove of weapons and paraphernalia, including nine long guns, a 3D printer and other parts equipment used to manufacture various types of guns, including prohibited rifles, plus magazines and ammunition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A second search of the same home on April 9 led to the seizure of even more contraband, including a prohibited fully automatic AR-15 pattern rifle and an automatic switch for a Glock handgun, also a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

A 53-year-old man faces charges including making false statements, possessing illegally imported goods, unauthorized possession of firearms and firearms manufacturing.

He will next appear in court June 7.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’'
Winnipeg police, Border Services arrest man accused of making, selling 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices