Beausejour man faces multiple charges in Manitoba ‘ghost gun’ case, border security says

Send this page to someone via email

A Beausejour man is facing a raft of charges after a lengthy investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), with the help of Winnipeg police, Manitoba RCMP and others.

The CBSA announced Tuesday that its integrated firearm enforcement team led the probe, which began in April of last year, when border officers found a shipment of items connected to the manufacture of “ghost guns.”

That investigation contributed to a raid March 12 at a rural property near Chatfield, Man., where officers seized a trove of weapons and paraphernalia, including nine long guns, a 3D printer and other parts equipment used to manufacture various types of guns, including prohibited rifles, plus magazines and ammunition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

A second search of the same home on April 9 led to the seizure of even more contraband, including a prohibited fully automatic AR-15 pattern rifle and an automatic switch for a Glock handgun, also a prohibited device.

Story continues below advertisement

A 53-year-old man faces charges including making false statements, possessing illegally imported goods, unauthorized possession of firearms and firearms manufacturing.

He will next appear in court June 7.