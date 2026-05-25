Ontario resident charged with stunt driving twice in 4 days

A Caledon, Ont., driver is facing two stunt driving charges issued just four days apart.
In a social media post, OPP say the driver of a red Ferrari was charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 kilometres per hour on Highway 407 and Highway 410.
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Officers say the 33-year-old from Caledon was stopped and charged with stunting just four days prior and was issued a 30-day licence suspension.
The driver now faces an additional 30-day suspension and two vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.
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