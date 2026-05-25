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Crime

Ontario resident charged with stunt driving twice in 4 days

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 12:14 pm
1 min read
OPP stunt driving
Officers charged the driver of a red Ferrari with stunt driving. OPP/X
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A Caledon, Ont., driver is facing two stunt driving charges issued just four days apart.

In a social media post, OPP say the driver of a red Ferrari was charged with stunt driving after a vehicle was clocked travelling at 160 kilometres per hour on Highway 407 and Highway 410.

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Officers say the 33-year-old from Caledon was stopped and charged with stunting just four days prior and was issued a 30-day licence suspension.

The driver now faces an additional 30-day suspension and two vehicles have been impounded for 14 days.

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