‘Our moment’: Sask. Métis say new ‘Sacred’ document is modern treaty with Canada

In an act of pushing for self-governance, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) launched Kischi mashinahikan ooschi Michif — the Sacred Document of the Michif — which is described as a modern treaty that is being negotiated with Canada.

The self-government agreement aims to protect the rights of the Métis in Saskatchewan and to recognize the nation’s jurisdiction over core governance matters, a release read.

“This is our moment,” said Glen McCallum, MN-S president, in a release Monday. “Our Nation has been fighting for Kischi mashinahikan ooschi Michif for 150 years. Today, we are one very important step closer to fully realizing our inherent right to self-government.”

In April, MN-S announced its withdrawal from Bill C-53, which recognizes certain Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, to give effect to treaties with those governments. MN-S had last year already reached a recognition and implementation agreement that commits Canada to reaching a final constitutionally protected deal.

“Since then, negotiations have progressed positively,” MN-S said, adding that over the next several months, Provincial Métis Council and community leaders will hold meetings to describe what the new nation-to-nation agreement looks like.

According to the release, MN-S will call on citizens to ratify the Sacred Document in fall of 2024 in anticipation of federal implementation legislation in early 2025.