Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Our moment’: Sask. Métis say new ‘Sacred’ document is modern treaty with Canada

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Following its withdrawal from Bill C-53 last month, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan announced a self-government agreement to protect the rights of the Métis in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Following its withdrawal from Bill C-53 last month, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan announced a self-government agreement to protect the rights of the Métis in Saskatchewan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In an act of pushing for self-governance, the Métis Nation–Saskatchewan (MN-S) launched Kischi mashinahikan ooschi Michif — the Sacred Document of the Michif — which is described as a modern treaty that is being negotiated with Canada.

The self-government agreement aims to protect the rights of the Métis in Saskatchewan and to recognize the nation’s jurisdiction over core governance matters, a release read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“This is our moment,” said Glen McCallum, MN-S president, in a release Monday. “Our Nation has been fighting for Kischi mashinahikan ooschi Michif for 150 years. Today, we are one very important step closer to fully realizing our inherent right to self-government.”

In April, MN-S announced its withdrawal from Bill C-53, which recognizes certain Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan, to give effect to treaties with those governments. MN-S had last year already reached a recognition and implementation agreement that commits Canada to reaching a final constitutionally protected deal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Since then, negotiations have progressed positively,” MN-S said, adding that over the next several months, Provincial Métis Council and community leaders will hold meetings to describe what the new nation-to-nation agreement looks like.

According to the release, MN-S will call on citizens to ratify the Sacred Document in fall of 2024 in anticipation of federal implementation legislation in early 2025.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices