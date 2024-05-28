Menu

Entertainment

University of Saskatchewan choir to sing in New York in June

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted May 28, 2024 9:23 am
1 min read
USask Greystone Singers take a bite out of the Big Apple
Jennifer Lang with USask's department of music will be taking around 45 USask singers, 20 alumni singers and others from around the province to perform on the New York stage.
A University of Saskatchewan (USask) choir has been invited to perform in New York on June 1.

The Greystone chamber choir will be performing Elaine Hagenburg’s five movement ‘Illuminare’ at Carnegie Hall.

Jennifer Lang with USask’s department of music will be taking around 45 USask singers, 20 alumni singers and others from around the province to perform on the New York stage.

Lang said she applied and was selected as a guest conductor, earning the choir a spot in the performance.

 

