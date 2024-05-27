3 charged in late-night incident at Thompson, Man. business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Thompson, Man., have charged three people after an incident at a business on Moak Crescent Friday night.

RCMP said they were called to the scene around 11:55 p.m. in response to a report that an employee had been assaulted and a suspect had been seen threatening other employees with a handgun before fleeing.

The suspects’ vehicle was spotted a short distance away and police pulled it over, arresting five suspects without incident. Although officers were unable to find a firearm in a search, they did seize a large sum of cash.

Two of the men were released without charges, but two more were taken into custody and another was released with a pending court date.

An 18-year-old from Thompson has been charged with pointing a firearm, disturbing the peace and possessing property obtained by crime, while a 20-year-old Winnipegger is facing assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm charges, as well as disturbing the peace and mischief under $5,000.

A third man, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault, possessing property obtained by crime and disturbing the peace.

Police said the 25-year-old employee was treated in hospital and released.