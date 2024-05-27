Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged in late-night incident at Thompson, Man. business

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 3:48 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Thompson, Man., have charged three people after an incident at a business on Moak Crescent Friday night.

RCMP said they were called to the scene around 11:55 p.m. in response to a report that an employee had been assaulted and a suspect had been seen threatening other employees with a handgun before fleeing.

The suspects’ vehicle was spotted a short distance away and police pulled it over, arresting five suspects without incident. Although officers were unable to find a firearm in a search, they did seize a large sum of cash.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Two of the men were released without charges, but two more were taken into custody and another was released with a pending court date.

An 18-year-old from Thompson has been charged with pointing a firearm, disturbing the peace and possessing property obtained by crime, while a 20-year-old Winnipegger is facing assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm charges, as well as disturbing the peace and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

A third man, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault, possessing property obtained by crime and disturbing the peace.

Trending Now

Police said the 25-year-old employee was treated in hospital and released.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime'
Winnipeg police tackle spate of violent youth crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices