Calgary golfer fighting lung cancer receives exemption into Charity Classic

Calgary professional golfer Steve Blake is no stranger to tough battles out on the course.

But last September, ahead of a scheduled tee time, the 56-year-old learnt of a battle that changed his life.

“It was a nagging cough I had during last summer for probably a month-and-a-half or so, and just kind of kept getting a little worse,” Blake said.

“I was scheduled to play golf on this one Friday and was all dressed and ready to go, and just that morning felt like a little bit worse than it has been.

“I said, ‘Alright, let’s get in a car,’ (and I) drove to the hospital instead of the golf course, thinking that hopefully we’ll just get in and out of there, who knows, and still make tee time.”

Sixteen hours later, Blake was sitting in the emergency room and was given the news he had Stage 4 lung cancer.

“It’s one of those things that’s a life-changer for not only you, but your family, your community.”

The golfer was given a prognosis of 12 to 24 months by his oncologist.

“I really grabbed hold onto that and said, ‘I want this to be the starting point. I’ll see you in 24 months and then we’ll discuss another prognosis if you got another one for me.’

“As devastating as something can sound, I think if you believe you can conquer something, you will, especially if you have good support staff and family, friends,” Blake said.

View image in full screen Golf pro Steve Blake, who has been given an exemption to play in the Rogers Charity Classic PGA Champions tour event in August, looks out over the Canyon Meadows golf course in Calgary, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

Blake is one of Calgary’s best golfers. In 2018 he qualified for the U.S. Senior Open in San Diego, where he played alongside some of the games greats including Vijay Singh, Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.

“Golf being such a huge part of my life… I got to keep playing, I got to find a way.”

It took Blake five months after his diagnosis to pick up the golf clubs again.

After making a number of adjustments to his swing and his clubs, his eyes are set on this year’s Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

“Being able to look forward to something like this does so much for me, you know, mentally, physically, everything.”

Blake received a sponsor exemption to participate in this year’s tournament.

“Giving one of Calgary’s top senior golfers, who needs the support of our entire community right now, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family is not only extremely rewarding but supports this mission,” said Charity Classic executive director Sean Van Kesteren.

And despite having undergone seven rounds of chemotherapy so far, Blake’s wife Kelly still has high expectations of her husband.

“We still have a lot of laughter and a lot of jokes, lots of sarcasm, lots of competition. Yeah, he may be sick but I expect him to win this tournament.”

Blake is now savoring every moment out on the golf course.

“It really comes down to a choice and a belief. You have to believe you can get past this or at least live as long as you can with it.”