Kelly beats Huston in one-hole playoff for Shaw Charity Classic title

Jerry Kelly beat John Huston in a one-hole playoff on Sunday to win the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.

After the pair tied for the lead with a three-round total of 9-under 201, the pair went back to the 18th tee for the playoff.

After reaching the green in two shots, Kelly missed a lengthy eagle putt, while Huston was on the green in three. After Huston missed his putt to the right, Kelly calmly stepped up and drained a four-footer for a birdie to win the tournament.

On the day, Kelly carded a round of 3-under 67, while Huston was two shots better to earn his spot in the sudden-death playoff.

For Kelly, it was his third victory in six tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions circuit as he also won the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio, on June 10 and the Principal Charity Classic in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 5.

Joe Durant, Padraig Harrington, Dean Wilson, Alex Cejka and Kirk Triplett all finished in a five-way tie for the third spot at 8 under, while Marco Dawson and Shane Bertsch were one shot back of that group at 7 under.

Canadian Golf Hall of Fame member and former Calgary resident Stephen Ames carded a round of 4-under 66 to finish in a tie for 23rd spot with Alan McLean of London, Ont., as the top Canadians at 2 under.

Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., had an interesting day on the golf course as he was assessed a two-shot penalty for having more than 14 clubs in his bag on the first hole.

Then on the second hole, Weir pulled his drive into the trees and his ball came to rest on a pine tree branch that had fallen on the ground next to a tree. He managed to hit the ball into a greenside bunker, but his club broke when he hit the tree on his follow-through.

After bogeying the hole, Weir went on to record four birdies and two double bogeys the rest of the way to finish with a round of 2-over 72. That left him in a tie for 46th overall at 1 over for the tournament.

David Morland IV, who’s originally from Aurora, Ont., shot 69 on Sunday to finish in a tie for 49th at 2 over.

Although Dennis Hendershott of Brantford, Ont., had a respectable round of 72 on Sunday, he finished last with a total score of 13 over.