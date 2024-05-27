Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

No charges for Lethbridge officers who surveilled Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips: watchdog letter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
File: Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at a news conference in Calgary on March 15, 2021. View image in full screen
File: Alberta NDP MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at a news conference in Calgary on March 15, 2021. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta’s police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says there are reasonable grounds to believe two Lethbridge police officers committed offences when they did a criminal record check on local New Democrat MLA Shannon Phillips.

But it says the Alberta Prosecution Service determined the circumstances didn’t meet its test to go to court.

Click to play video: 'Final arguments made on Lethbridge MLA’s LPS surveillance appeal'
Final arguments made on Lethbridge MLA’s LPS surveillance appeal

The information is contained in a letter from the agency to the politician’s lawyer, Michael Bates.

Story continues below advertisement

The issue began in 2017, when an officer overheard Phillips discussing environmental issues in a coffee shop.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He texted a fellow officer and the two subsequently searched Phillips in police databases and photographed and followed her.

The two officers received temporary demotions.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices