Tornadoes possible, ‘torrential downpours’ expected in eastern Ontario

Thunderstorms are expected in eastern Ontario on Monday afternoon and could bring with them intense rainfall, strong gusts of wind, large hail and possibly even tornadoes.

The severe weather is expected through the Kingston area north to Ottawa, stretching from the Renfrew area to Cornwall.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch just before 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the national weather agency, winds up to 90 km/h are possible as well as torrential downpours and a risk of tornadoes.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the weather alert warned.

“Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.”

Specifically in the event of a tornado, forecasters say residents should go indoors to a room on the lowest floor away from walls and windows. Those in mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters should leave immediately and take cover in a strong building.

“As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”