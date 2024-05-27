Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid following arson at building in Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted May 27, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Police say the man had been upset with previous experiences he had with the business before dumping gas on the lobby carpet and setting the building on fire. View image in full screen
Police say the man had been upset with previous experiences he had with the business before dumping gas on the lobby carpet and setting the building on fire. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they’ve arrested one man after a building was set on fire.

Investigators said a man went into the business on Sunday near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

Police say the man was upset with previous experiences he had had with the business and dumped gas from a jerrycan on the carpet in the lobby and set it on fire.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Police said everyone was able to safely get out of the building and exit through the backdoor.

Trending Now

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze.

Investigators found and arrested the suspect later that night.

A 46-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices