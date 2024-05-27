Charges laid following arson at building in Guelph: police

See more sharing options

Guelph police say they’ve arrested one man after a building was set on fire.

Investigators said a man went into the business on Sunday near the intersection of Waterloo Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

Police say the man was upset with previous experiences he had had with the business and dumped gas from a jerrycan on the carpet in the lobby and set it on fire.

Police said everyone was able to safely get out of the building and exit through the backdoor.

Members of the Guelph Fire Department arrived and put out the blaze.

Investigators found and arrested the suspect later that night.

A 46-year-old from Guelph was held for a bail hearing on Monday.