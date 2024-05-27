Arrest made almost 2 years after Ontario mom fatally shot outside home

Send this page to someone via email

After almost two years without answers, police have made an arrest in the fatal shooing of an Alliston, Ont., mom of three.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (née Yirtici), 38, left for work just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, on Kidd Crescent in Alliston when she was shot.

Police say she was getting to her car when a vehicle drove up to her home, and an unknown person fired gunshots into her vehicle at 6:25 a.m., fatally injuring her. The person then reportedly drove off in the vehicle.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Last Thursday members of the Nottawasaga OPP major crime unit arrested and charged Ahmed Duzguner, 51, of New Tecumseth, with first-degree murder.

Police would not say what the relationship between the victim and suspect was.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (née Yirtici), 38, was shot and killed outside her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2022. Supplied by OPP

View image in full screen Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. Supplied by OPP

“Sibel immigrated to Canada from Turkiye in 2003 with big dreams. She worked hard to integrate herself into her Canadian life, recently purchasing her own home and car, and planning to remarry,” the September 2023 statement the police reads.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She leaves behind her children, who lived with her in Canada, and her family in Turkiye, including six siblings and her father.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. Supplied by OPP