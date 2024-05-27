Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Arrest made almost 2 years after Ontario mom fatally shot outside home

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 27, 2024 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Family and friends of Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38 pleading for help to find her killed'
Family and friends of Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38 pleading for help to find her killed
RELATED - A year after her death, the family of an Alliston woman is pleading for answers after she was fatally shot outside her home – Sep 12, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After almost two years without answers, police have made an arrest in the fatal shooing of an Alliston, Ont., mom of three.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (née Yirtici), 38, left for work just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, on Kidd Crescent in Alliston when she was shot.

Police say she was getting to her car when a vehicle drove up to her home, and an unknown person fired gunshots into her vehicle at 6:25 a.m., fatally injuring her. The person then reportedly drove off in the vehicle.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Last Thursday members of the Nottawasaga OPP major crime unit arrested and charged Ahmed Duzguner, 51, of New Tecumseth, with first-degree murder.

Police would not say what the relationship between the victim and suspect was.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (née Yirtici), 38, was shot and killed outside her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (née Yirtici), 38, was shot and killed outside her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2022. Supplied by OPP
Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. View image in full screen
Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. Supplied by OPP

“Sibel immigrated to Canada from Turkiye in 2003 with big dreams. She worked hard to integrate herself into her Canadian life, recently purchasing her own home and car, and planning to remarry,” the September 2023 statement the police reads.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She leaves behind her children, who lived with her in Canada, and her family in Turkiye, including six siblings and her father.

Story continues below advertisement
Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. View image in full screen
Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38. Supplied by OPP
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices