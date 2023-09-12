Family of Ontario woman fatally shot last year pleads for help finding her killer

Send this page to someone via email

The family of an Alliston, Ont., woman is pleading for answers a year after the 38-year-old was found fatally shot outside her home.

Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38, left for work just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, on Kidd Crescent in Alliston when she was shot.

Police say she was getting to her car when a vehicle drove up to her home, and an unknown suspect fired gunshots into her vehicle at 6:25 a.m., fatally injuring her.

The suspects then reportedly drove off in their vehicle.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted or a case of mistaken identity.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Ontario Provincial Police say Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), 38, was shot and killed outside her home on Kidd Crescent in Alliston, Ont., on Aug. 26, 2022. Supplied by OPP

Duzguner is described by her family as a loving mother of three with a strong connection to the local Turkish and Muslim communities, a statement from police says.

“Sibel immigrated to Canada from Türkiye in 2003 with big dreams. She worked hard to integrate herself into her Canadian life, recently purchasing her own home and car, and planning to remarry,” the statement from the police reads.

She leaves behind her children, who lived with her in Canada, and her family in Turkey, including six siblings and her father.

View image in full screen OPP are looking for any information, no matter how minor, in the case of Sibel Duzguner’s fatal shooting. Supplied by OPP

View image in full screen The province of Ontario is offering at $50,000 reward for information on the killing of Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici), pictured above. Supplied by OPP

Police say that investigators have continued to follow up on tips and information provided by the public and, together with Sibel’s family, are appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how minor, to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

The search continues to locate the vehicle of interest, described as a grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta, observed in the Kidd Crescent area shortly before the shooting.

View image in full screen A grey 2011-2012 Volkswagen Jetta was observed in the Kidd Crescent area shortly before the shooting of Sibel Duzguner (nee Yirtici). Supplied by OPP

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the vehicle before or during the time of the shooting to contact them.

Police are also looking for any witnesses in the neighbourhood of Kidd Crescent between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26, 2022, or who have surveillance video or dashcam or any information. Provincial police say that any detail, even minor, could be key.

The provincial government is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP tip line at 1-844-677-9407, the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppers.ca.