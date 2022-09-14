Nottawasaga OPP identify victim in Alliston, Ont. homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP have identified the 38-year-old victim in an Alliston, Ont., homicide investigation.

On Aug. 26, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP and emergency services responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Kidd Crescent in Alliston, in the Town of New Tecumseth.

Police found a 38-year-old female with apparent gunshot wounds outside the residence and transported her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The deceased has been identified as 38-year-old Sibel Dunzguner of New Tecumseth.

View image in full screen Investigators are now searching for a vehicle of interest, described as a silver or grey coloured 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta (photo of vehicle attached), which was observed in the area of Kidd Crescent around the time of the incident on August 26, 2022. Supplied by OPP

Investigators are searching for a silver or grey-coloured 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta, seen in the area of Kidd Crescent around the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle before or at the incident can contact police. OPP are also looking for witnesses who were in the neighbourhood of Kidd Crescent between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 26. Police are also asking residents in the area with home surveillance or a dashcam video.

— with files from Global News Isaac Callan